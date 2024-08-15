Tacoma’s Slavonian American Society invites Old Town and beyond to Tall Tales – The Suburban Times

Classical Tuesdays in Old Town Tacoma announcement.

Old Town Tacoma invites Classical Tuesdays in Old Town Tacoma audience and all others to hear the surprising history of Tacoma’s first neighborhood: Tall Tales from Tacoma’s Old Town a series on the 4th Thursdays at Slavonian Hall, 7:00pm, 2306 N 30th Street, Tacoma.

The next in the series is Thursday, August 22, 2024.

The Carr Family and Friends, and Tacoma’s first citizens 150 years ago with special thanks to Job Carr Museum and Stadium H.S. Theater Dept. brought to you by

Slavonian American Benevolent Society,

Job Carr Cabin

The Spar

Tacoma Historical Society

Split Sister City

ILWU: Longshore

Where: Slavonian Hall, 2306 N 30th St, Old Town Tacoma

Date: 4th Thursdays – August 22 is next in the series

Time: 7:00pm

Admission: FREE

A ramp is available for easier access to the 2nd floor performance level from the alley behind Slavonian Hall.