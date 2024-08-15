Panda Express Opens Spanaway Location – The Suburban Times

Panda Express celebrated the grand opening of its newest location in Spanaway with an official ribbon-cutting ceremony with members of the Tacoma-Pierce Chamber of Commerce on Thursday, August 15, and the first lucky 88 guests received a free Panda Express branded t-shirt. Located in Spanaway at 20321 Mountain Highway East, the new Panda Express location offers all of Panda’s iconic dishes. Guests can also sign up for the new Panda Rewards program on the Panda Express mobile app or online at PandaRewards.com and receive a Welcome Gift and exclusive surprises all year long.

“Our entire Panda team is grateful to serve the Spanaway community by providing new jobs and supporting local organizations through fundraising opportunities,” said Josephine Cervantes, Panda Express Area Coach of Operations. “We hope to be a lasting part of the community and welcome all guests into our doors to try our American Chinese favorites and discover their own.”

Job Opportunities Abound for Local Residents

As a family-owned and operated company committed to supporting the communities it serves, Panda has set out to create multiple employment opportunities for local residents, offering one of the highest starting wages in the restaurant industry and comprehensive benefits. A majority of Panda General Managers earn $100,000 annually. Since 2021, Panda has hired nearly 40,000 new associates and continues to hire more. Associates will grow professionally, personally, and financially at Panda, as the company provides a wide range of training programs, as well as professional and personal development courses through the University of Panda. Panda is nationally recognized as a top employer by Fortune’s 100 Best Companies to Work For, Great Place to Work Certification and PEOPLE’s Companies That Care list. Those interested in a career with Panda Express can visit Pandacareers.com.

At every Panda Express location, associates ring a bell each time a guest donates to the Panda Cares® in-store donation box. Panda Cares Foundation, the philanthropic arm of Panda Express, donates 100 percent of the funds collected to local nonprofit organizations that support the health and education needs of underserved youth. Any organization registered as a nonprofit/501(c)(3)/tax-exempt organization can sign up for the Neighborhood Fundraisers, and Panda donates 20% of pre-tax event sales from in-person and online orders submitted through the Panda Express website or mobile app at the selected Panda location. Organizations can learn more about fundraising opportunities here.

Local store hours are daily from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.

For more information on Panda Express, please visit Pandaexpress.com.