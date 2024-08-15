Morning Coffee and Open Discussions on the Port of Tacoma – The Suburban Times

Dillanos Coffee Roasters There was time to share

When I saw there was going to be a special morning coffee gathering featuring Port of Tacoma Commissioners Kristin Ang and John McCarthy, I jumped right to it. I had already had coffee with Port of Tacoma Commissioner Dick Marzano and we had a ball talking about his relatives and our friends, but I don’t think we ever talked about the Port of Tacoma, although we see each other at most of the Transportation Club of Tacoma meetings.

This gathering was held at Dillanos Coffee Roasters in Sumner. The coffee was excellent. I wish I had gone back for more.

There was time to share. Meeting people was fun and everyone seemed to have a great time both sharing before the presentations and discussions.

I was most interested in our local waterways. Kristin Ang spoke about the upgrades that have been completed with more to come. I spoke to the Lakewood Lions Club about Water Ways where I shared information about the upgrades going on in the port area for fish, and our connections with the Puyallup Tribe and their connections to the rivers, water ways, and Puget Sound.

There were a number of people not happy with actions from the port. It struck me that perhaps our club should look at different companies for our programs. Instead of always having successful individuals, include those who are having problems and struggles with the port. That might prove interesting, informative, and enlightening. I thought it interesting that three of us were already connected via Facebook from the dozen there.

I noticed there was no one here from the Puyallup Tribe. I would have been interested in their point of view as well.

Hopefully there will be more friendly meetings coming. It was very nice to meet new people and discuss various efforts, problems, and solutions. Working together can make life easier and expand possibilities.