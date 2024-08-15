 Mayor Frederick Nominates Deputy Police Chief Bryan Moore as Police Chief – The Suburban Times

Mayor Frederick Nominates Deputy Police Chief Bryan Moore as Police Chief

DuPont – Mayor Frederick nominates Deputy Police Chief Bryan Moore as Police Chief of DuPont.

Deputy Chief Moore, a seasoned law enforcement veteran, has been with the City of DuPont since March 16, 2023. With a career spanning 25 years, he has honed his skills and expertise, serving most of his tenure with the Newport Beach (CA) Police Department, where he retired as a Lieutenant and the Executive Officer to the Chief of Police. Moore’s journey in law enforcement began with the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD). 

Deputy Chief Moore holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Criminal Justice Administration from California State University, Long Beach. He is also a graduate of the California Peace Officer Standards and Training (POST) Sherman Block Supervisory Leadership Institute, the California POST Management Program, and Orange County’s Leadership Tomorrow program. Deputy Chief Moore replaces Douglas Newman, who recently took an Assistant Chief of Police position with the City of Fife. Deputy Chief Moore was appointed interim Police Chief after Mr. Newman’s departure.

“We are thrilled to announce the nomination of Deputy Chief Moore to the role of Police Chief of DuPont. His exceptional leadership, unwavering positivity, and proactive approach have been evident in his work with the City over the past year,” said Mayor Frederick. 

The DuPont City Council will have the opportunity to ratify Deputy Chief Moore’s nomination on August 27th.

