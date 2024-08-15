Letter: We need more deterrence on people who commit crime – The Suburban Times

Submitted by Danny Housden.
I moved up here seven years ago from Lewis County. I have never seen so much crime. I am appalled but do respect our local law enforcement. I really think we could stop a lot of crime 😔 if we had the right prosecutors that would seek tougher penalties so when a person thinks about committing a crime he would think twice before he does it. Pierce County is too soft on crime.
Comments
KM Hills says
We vote our Prosecutor, at the County level, in and out. So, anyone who is not happy with the current results can vote for change