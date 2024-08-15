 Letter: We need more deterrence on people who commit crime – The Suburban Times

The Suburban Times

A community bulletin board for Western Pierce County.

Letter: We need more deterrence on people who commit crime

· 1 Comment ·

Submitted by Danny Housden.

I moved up here seven years ago from Lewis County. I have never seen so much crime. I am appalled but do respect our local law enforcement. I really think we could stop a lot of crime 😔 if we had the right prosecutors that would seek tougher penalties so when a person thinks about committing a crime he would think twice before he does it. Pierce County is too soft on crime.

DISCLAIMER: The above news, information, and opinions are the author’s own. If you have news, information or an opinion you’d like to share with 50,000+ monthly readers, click here to learn how.

FREE EMAIL SUBSCRIPTION: Join 50,000+ readers each month and get the latest news and information from Western Pierce County direct to your inbox, daily, free of charge. Sign up here.

COMMENT POLICY: If you care to comment on the above story/announcement, feel free. Review our comment policy and please, be polite and respectful.

Reader Interactions

Share this story

Comments

  1. We vote our Prosecutor, at the County level, in and out. So, anyone who is not happy with the current results can vote for change

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.