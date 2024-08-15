 Fatal Collision on Canyon Rd E – The Suburban Times

Fatal Collision on Canyon Rd E

Just after midnight on Wednesday August 14th, deputies responded to a two car collision where both vehicles had burst into flames. Deputies and firefighters arrived on scene and they found both vehicles completely engulfed.

Once firefighters were able to put out the fires they discovered both drivers were deceased.

Traffic investigators were called out to the scene and Canyon Rd E and 160th St we’re shutdown.

Investigators found the victim vehicle was making a left turn to go South on Canyon Rd E. The suspect vehicle was traveling at a high rate of speed going north and ran the red light striking the other vehicle, causing both to ignite into flames.

Witnesses advised they saw the causing vehicle trying to race other cars further south on Canyon Rd and a frantic caller said the vehicle was going 130 miles per hour.

The post Fatal Collision on Canyon Rd E first appeared on Pierce County Sheriff’s Department Blotter.

DISCLAIMER: The above news, information, and opinions are the author’s own. If you have news, information or an opinion you’d like to share with 50,000+ monthly readers, click here to learn how.

