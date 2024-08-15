Anticipated Maintenance Work on East I Street and East 45th Street – The Suburban Times

TACOMA, Wash. – East I Street – between East 51st and East 52nd streets – is scheduled to close for maintenance August 15-22 and East 45th Street – between East I and East K streets – is scheduled to close for maintenance August 20-27. This work is part of the Residential Street Restoration Program. It is weather-dependent, and timing may be subject to change. Community members with questions about the Residential Street Restoration Program can call Jeff Maki at (253) 591-5495.

