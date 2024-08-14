The Northwest Seaport Alliance Recognized as Top-Performing Port in Logistics Management’s Quest for Quality Awards – The Suburban Times

The Northwest Seaport Alliance announcement.

The Northwest Seaport Alliance (NWSA) is proud to be recognized as the top-performing port on the West Coast in the 41st Annual Quest for Quality Awards, conducted by Logistics Management (LM). This prestigious recognition highlights the NWSA’s exceptional performance in delivering world-class port services.

The Quest for Quality Awards is a comprehensive and respected benchmark for measuring customer satisfaction and performance excellence in transportation and logistics. To determine the winners, LM surveys thousands of logistics professionals who evaluate service providers across various categories, including ports.

The NWSA achieved an outstanding overall score, surpassing all other West Coast ports. Additionally, the NWSA excelled in three key areas: Ease of Doing Business, Value, and Intermodal Network. These recognitions underscore the NWSA’s commitment to operational efficiency, cost-effectiveness, and seamless cargo movement.

“We are honored to be recognized as the top-performing port on the West Coast by Logistics Management,” said Kristin Ang, Port of Tacoma Commission President and Co-Chair of The Northwest Seaport Alliance. “This award is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our team, as well as our strong partnerships with the maritime industry and our stakeholders.”

“This recognition validates our strategic focus on delivering best-in-class port services,” said Toshiko Hasegawa, Port of Seattle Commissioner and Co-Chair of The Northwest Seaport Alliance. “We will continue to invest in infrastructure, technology, and our workforce to provide exceptional service to our customers and drive economic growth for the region.”

The NWSA’s success is attributed to its focus on enhancing the efficiency of port operations, expanding infrastructure, and implementing innovative solutions to meet the evolving needs of the global supply chain. The NWSA remains committed to driving economic growth, creating jobs, and strengthening the region’s position as a leading trade gateway.

