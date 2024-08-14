Sprinker Recreation Center to celebrate its new outdoor play features on Aug. 17 – The Suburban Times

Pierce County Parks is celebrating the opening of Sprinker Recreation Center’s new outdoor amenities on Saturday, Aug. 17! The community is invited to join this free event from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. for a day filled with fun, games and activities for all ages.

The design of Sprinker’s new outdoor enhancements was inspired by input from the community. This phase of improvements includes:

A regional spray park and playground for kids of all ages and abilities.

A Futsal Court where 5-on-5 soccer teams can compete, or players can practice and improve their techniques.

An adult outdoor fitness center allowing parents to exercise while kids take lessons or play.

Refurbished basketball courts.

Resurfaced tennis courts with pickleball lines.

Two synthetic multi-purpose athletic fields.

A connection to the Parkland Community Trail, a project that will connect all schools and parks north of Sprinker to Pacific Lutheran University.

Park shelters and a community event lawn.

A renovated park entry including a plaza for events.

ADA upgrades throughout.

Parking and safety improvements

“We are thrilled to unveil the newly renovated outdoor park space at Sprinker Recreation Center. These upgrades provide our community with top-notch play features that inspire a variety of new activities,” said Roxanne Miles, Pierce County Parks director. “We can’t wait to see families and friends come together to create lasting memories while getting exercise and having fun.”

The Sprinker Outdoor Celebration will kick off with a ribbon cutting ceremony. Speakers for the event include Pierce County Executive Bruce Dammeier, County Council Chair Ryan Mello (District 4), County Councilmember Jani Hitchen (District 6) and Parks Director Roxanne Miles. Following the speakers, guests can expect to enjoy free sports demonstrations and clinics, yard games, a scavenger hunt, community booths, raffles and much more! Plus, don’t forget to take advantage of Sprinker’s indoor ice rink by joining us for ice skating and ice bumper cars.

For more details, visit the event website: www.PierceCountyWA.gov/SprinkerCelebration.