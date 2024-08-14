 Make the Most of August: Family-Friendly Events You’ll Love – The Suburban Times

Make the Most of August: Family-Friendly Events You’ll Love

Click here to learn more about the following activities.

  • Summer Bash & Outdoor Movie
  • Summer Late Night Field Trip
  • Thirsty Dog Run
  • Youth Volleyball League
  • Youth Soccer League
  • Adult Soccer League
  • Walk the Parks
  • Family Nature Walks
  • Mobile Teaching Kitchen Workshops
  • Community Litter Cleanup
  • Yoga with Plants
  • Swim Lessons
  • Titlow Bird Walk
  • Low Tide Beach Walks
  • Homespun Happy Hour
  • Adaptive Recreation End of Summer Bike & BBQ Bash
  • Become a Puget Sound Explorer
  • Playground and Free Meal Program
  • Beginner & Intermediate Kayaking Trips

