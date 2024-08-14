Lakewood City Council Public Hearing on Comprehensive Plan Periodic Review – The Suburban Times

On Monday, August 19, 2024 at 7:00 p.m., or soon thereafter, the Lakewood City Council will hear public testimony on the 2024 Lakewood Comprehensive Plan Periodic Review (24CPPR). Click here to view 24CPPR.

If you have concerns about this matter and want those concerns to be known and considered, they must be presented at the hearing or written comments can be submitted to the City Clerk, 6000 Main Street SW, Lakewood, WA 98499 or by e-mail to bschumacher@cityoflakewood.us prior to the hearing.

This hearing will take place in the City Council Chambers, 6000 Main Street SW, Lakewood, WA or you may attend the meeting virtually by dialing +1(253) 215- 8782 on your phone and enter meeting ID: 868 7263 2373. You can also visit: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/86872632373. All persons will have an opportunity to present their oral comments at the hearing.

For further information about this matter, please contact Tiffany Speir at 253-983-7702 or tspeir@cityoflakewood.us.