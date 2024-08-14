JBLM conducted prescribed burn on Aug. 14 – The Suburban Times

Joint Base Lewis-McChord will be conducting a prescribed burn on 14 Aug. at 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. in Training Area 4; 3.5-mile south of Exit 119, 6.5 miles west of the intersection on Hwy 507 and East Gate Road. Prescribed burns are controlled and monitored by firefighters. There are many reasons JBLM has prescribed burns, mostly to remove potential fuel sources and improve training lands. Burn times are subject to change due to various circumstances. For more information on the prescribed burns, visit https://home.army.mil/lewis-mcchord/index.php/my-Joint-Base-Lewis-Mcchord/all-services/public_works-environmental_division/wildland-fire.