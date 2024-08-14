In the Book Nook with … Alisa Weis – The Suburban Times

Author Alisa Weis

Author Alisa Weis lives on a small farm in Olalla, Washington, with her husband, son, daughter, and a host of animals. She teaches English to secondary students at a private school in Bremerton, WA. Alisa started writing fiction as a young girl, but didn’t publish her first book until age 36. She is a member of The Greater Gig Harbor Literary Society. When Alisa Weis isn’t researching, writing, or teaching, she loves to exercise, to visit new (and familiar) coffee shops, to spend time with her three dogs, and to watch plays and movies.

Which genres do you cover?

Alisa Weis: Historical Fiction

Which is the latest book you had published, and what is about?

Alisa Weis: The Last Culprit was just published this July. It’s a coming-of-age story set in 1970 Gig Harbor, Washington, and is about the fallout of a prank that goes awry among a small group of high school kids. I touch on consequences that linger and the fact that intention does not always match the impact.

At which book events can readers find you?

Alisa Weis: With the school year starting again and my third baby arriving soon, I don’t have many events lined up this fall. I would welcome local opportunities and appreciate events such as the Gig Harbor Art Festival, the Roslyn Farmers Market, and the local author presence at BBQ2U in Gig Harbor. For forthcoming events (around the holidays), please visit my page at: www.alisaweis.com.

Which book event connecting you with readers is your favorite and why?

Alisa Weis: I’ve thoroughly enjoyed having a table at the Gig Harbor Art Festival three summers now. I find it inspiring to meet local authors and readers from the area. I love that we have the Greater Gig Harbor Literary Society and am grateful that the founder (D.L. Fowler) has asked me to host a few meetings at my farm and be part of the forthcoming scholarship team.

Alisa Weis’ latest historical novel

Do(es) your book(s) have any specific messages to your readers and, if so, which are they?

Alisa Weis: I like to integrate a message of resilience and hope somewhere in the story even if my characters don’t get everything they want. I’m not one who wants to leave her readers feeling down for long. Life is hard enough. I like to remind myself and others that beauty exists in so many places, even if we haven’t found it or considered it yet.

Which writer(s) keep(s) inspiring you and why?

Alisa Weis: I’m inspired by local writers E. Hank Buchmann (Until the Names Grow Blurred), D.L. Fowler (Lincoln’s Angel), and Connie Hampton Connally (Fire Music) since they speak directly into my writing life and are so passionate about the craft. I’m amazed by the writing talents of Maggie O’Farrell (Hamnet) and will purchase almost any Jodi Picoult book in hardback since she is such an intuitive writer.

Do you have any specific writing habits?

Alisa Weis: This season is more for research than writing. Since teaching and having a new baby are about to take the forefront of life, I’ve sought insight from a fellow writer and decided to dust off a twice drafted but never published book of mine.

What are you currently working on?

Alisa Weis: I’m about to redraft my WW II family saga. I need to retitle it since I’m not quite satisfied with Haven’s Ridge, but I’m excited to work with these characters more. Some of them started entering my imagination when I was only 17!

Other novels by Alisa Weis

Which book are you currently reading simply for entertainment?

Alisa Weis: I’m currently reading The Guest List by Lucy Foley. I don’t write psychological suspense, but I pick them up sometimes to study how authors keep readers engaged and on the edge of their seats. While historical fiction can be more intensive at times, I am drawn to the study of human nature and believe some of the tools of the trade can cross genres.

What advice would you give any aspiring author?

Alisa Weis: I’d encourage an aspiring writer to read often and start with where he/she is, meaning you don’t always need to travel far to write a compelling story. Sometimes we as writers tend to overlook the stories from our own backyards, but we simply need to challenge ourselves to look at our surroundings with new eyes. I’d also encourage new writers to tell the story they love, the ones they want to read the most. If they don’t know that much about the topic, they can change that with research and interviews and become knowledgeable. You need a heart for the story you tell. And lastly (for now), the best writing is rewriting. Not every story follows such a dramatic trajectory, but my current project is one I wrote when I was 17, then again at 34, and I’m about to return to it at 43. Please, feel encouraged that if your book takes longer than a year, it’s perfectly alright. Some of our stories aren’t shaped and molded as quickly as others. You keep showing up, even if you put your drafts aside for a season (or longer) and turn your attention to the story that’s asking to be told the most.

You can find Alisa Weis’ books through her personal site www.alisaweis.com, Amazon, and at local bookstores such as Invitation Books (Gig Harbor) and Basecamp Books (Roslyn).