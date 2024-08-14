From the classroom to the community, this Pierce College student is using his education for good – The Suburban Times

Pierce College’s Criminal Justice program prepares students for the rigors and responsibilities of these demanding careers. From traditional classroom instruction to “in-the-field” internship opportunities, criminal justice students at Pierce College will receive the balanced training, experience and connections they need to begin a rewarding career in the legal system.

One such student is Davon Gray, who came into the Pierce College criminal justice program with two years of experience as a deputy sheriff in the Jefferson Parish sheriff’s office near New Orleans, Louisiana.

Originally from Maryland, Davon knew he was interested in a career in criminal justice but wasn’t sure if going to school would be the right path for him. To finance his education and his goal of eventually attending law school, Davon turned to military service.

“Serving in the military has been an incredible opportunity for me,” Davon said. “It’s a great environment and allows me the ability to volunteer and pursue my passions.”

Earlier this year, Davon was honored with the Military Outstanding Volunteer Service Medal – awarded to members of the military who perform substantial volunteer service to the local community. Davon was presented with this award after spending over 500 hours volunteering with the North Thurston Public School District and other community groups.

“I’m very passionate about volunteering in the school system because those kids are our future replacements, and we have to maximize the presence of good role models at an early age,” Gray said, adding that he’s passionate about mentoring teens that are at risk of being a statistic in the criminal justice system. “A lot of communities lack proper resources for young adults, so I’m trying to bridge the gap.”

Soon after he began his tenure as a U.S. Army construction engineer, Davon heard about Pierce College from a fellow service member.

“He just told me “man, they have a really great program,”” Gray said. “I walked in, and right away everyone was so friendly, it immediately felt like such a great atmosphere.”

Davon’s ultimate educational goal is to attend law school; after graduating from Pierce College, Davon will attend Washington State University to receive his Bachelor of Arts in Criminal Justice and Law Enforcement Administration.

At Pierce College, students have several choices when pursuing a career in the criminal justice system. The associate degree in applied sciences in criminal justice is a part of the direct transfer agreement program – these transfer degrees satisfy the first two years of coursework required for four-year degrees at public colleges and universities in Washington at a fraction of the cost. Students can also pursue a certificate in criminal justice, crime analysis and investigations, or forensic technology; or an explorer cadet pre-law enforcement certificate.

Pierce College criminal justice courses can be taken online, hybrid, or in-person at our Puyallup, Fort Steilacoom and Joint Base Lewis-McChord campuses.

“The structure of Pierce College has really worked for me,” Gray said. “Pierce is well-organized, and I’ve always been able to find the help I needed.”

Davon’s favorite course was criminal justice 200 with Dr. Phillip Clingan – the Chair of the criminal justice department at Pierce College.

“Dr. Clingan is a great professor and I’m very passionate about his courses,” Gray said. “We discussed things that would make the average person feel uncomfortable, but they are things that should be discussed like white supremacy groups, the structure of the criminal justice system and the inequalities that many people face because of that structure.”

In the fall of 2023, Davon received the Pierce College Outstanding Student Award. Clingan said Pierce college is a better institution, and the criminal justice department is stronger because of Davon’s dedication to learning, commitment to helping students be successful and the kindness he shares with his community.

“Davon is in the top 5% of his peers in the Criminal Justice degree program,” said Dr. Phillip Clingan. “He is an inspiration. Despite any struggles he has endured, each day he comes to class with a smile on his face and a willingness to learn and improve. He tackles issues and challenges with a positive can-do attitude.”

In addition to his job as a construction engineer in the U.S. Army and his volunteer work, Davon works as a peer tutor, helping other criminal justice students. He also hosted weekly sit-in sessions students can join to discuss criminal justice issues. Davon said he’s treated his job as a peer tutor as an opportunity to be an “open-door” for other criminal justice students.

“Anybody can walk in from the criminal justice program and I’m available to help with entry level courses all the way to the top-level pathway courses,” Gray said. “Interacting with people who are interested in criminal justice, who are just as passionate about making change is what I like about working as a tutor.”

Davon started his educational journey later than some and says it’s never too late to begin– especially for someone like him.

“Being a part of the African American community, so much has changed for us over time,” Gray said. “We weren’t always awarded the opportunity to go to school, become educated and reach our goals. You have to take advantage of the opportunities offered to you. If you want to do it, go after it and never give up on your dreams and hopes.”