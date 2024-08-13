The Steilacoom Historical Community Garden, Yesterday and Today – The Suburban Times

Submitted by Steilacoom Historical Community Garden.

What a bloomin’ difference 11 months make.

The first photo shows 2402 B. St in Cherrydale Park, Steilacoom on Sept. 18, 2023, less than two weeks after the Town of Steilacoom offered the garden this space where an abandoned water-well pumping station once stood.

The second was snapped a few weeks ago, as Anthony Gardner and his son, Anthony Jr., finished re-roofing the second of the garden’s two sheds, surrounded by bountiful, beautiful raised beds brimming with flowers and vegetables.

Thanks to Anthony Gardner Remodeling and Repair and Sue Larsen of Next Home South Sound – both of DuPont – for investing faith, time, money and labor into rehabbing our garden’s tool and food donation sheds.

And thanks to all the SHCG’s sponsors and donors; Steilacoom Kiwanis; Steilacoom’s mayor, Town council and administration; the Steilacoom Historical School District; and our own gardeners and friends of the garden for making it possible for the SHCG to exist so we can donate fresh produce to the We Love Steilacoom food bank while feeding our own families and creating a sense of community family, all in this same small space.

The third photo is the garden today, as we glory in summer’s full bloom – filled with plants, bees and hummingbirds.

As much progress as the garden has made in a short time, we still have a long way to go. We are looking for a sponsor/donor to help us resurface the garden’s crumbling concrete gathering “patio” – the previous footing for a 50-foot-tall water storage tank. The patio is the basis for our education and outreach efforts, and serves as a place for our gardeners to rest and mingle.

If you are interested in making a tax deductible cash donation, or willing to contribute in-kind labor/materials to continue the improvements for our nonprofit garden, please reach out to the garden coordinator carol.saynisch@ci.steilacoom.wa.us. https://townofsteilacoom.org/309/Community-Garden