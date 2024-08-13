 Steilacoom Farmers’ Market Wednesdays Through August 28 – The Suburban Times

The Suburban Times

A community bulletin board for Western Pierce County.

Steilacoom Farmers’ Market Wednesdays Through August 28

· Leave a Comment ·

Submitted by Jennifer Harte.

The Town of Steilacoom is a military-friendly community, so bring your families down and see what we have to offer you. With more than 60 vendors to choose from, you will find fresh & processed food, wine, and artisanal vendors. We are confident you will have fun filling your appetites and shopping bags every Wednesday! See who is at the market: https://maps.managemymarket.com/6628

Stay for the Town of Steilacoom Music Concert series at Pioneer Orchard Park. To view the 2024 Concert Schedule. go to the following link: https://www.townofsteilacoom.org/267/Farmers-Market

Dates: August 14, 21, 28, 2024 from 3 pm to 7 pm.

Location: Downtown Steilacoom on the Corner of Lafayette & Wilkes, Steilacoom, Washington, 98388

Contact Info:
Phone: (360) 943-9999

DISCLAIMER: The above news, information, and opinions are the author’s own. If you have news, information or an opinion you’d like to share with 50,000+ monthly readers, click here to learn how.

FREE EMAIL SUBSCRIPTION: Join 50,000+ readers each month and get the latest news and information from Western Pierce County direct to your inbox, daily, free of charge. Sign up here.

2024 Hudson Bay Heritage Days BBQ Cook Off

COMMENT POLICY: If you care to comment on the above story/announcement, feel free. Review our comment policy and please, be polite and respectful.

Reader Interactions

Share this story

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.