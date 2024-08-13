Steilacoom Farmers’ Market Wednesdays Through August 28 – The Suburban Times

Submitted by Jennifer Harte.

The Town of Steilacoom is a military-friendly community, so bring your families down and see what we have to offer you. With more than 60 vendors to choose from, you will find fresh & processed food, wine, and artisanal vendors. We are confident you will have fun filling your appetites and shopping bags every Wednesday! See who is at the market: https://maps.managemymarket.com/6628

Stay for the Town of Steilacoom Music Concert series at Pioneer Orchard Park. To view the 2024 Concert Schedule. go to the following link: https://www.townofsteilacoom.org/267/Farmers-Market

Dates: August 14, 21, 28, 2024 from 3 pm to 7 pm.

Location: Downtown Steilacoom on the Corner of Lafayette & Wilkes, Steilacoom, Washington, 98388

Contact Info:

Phone: (360) 943-9999