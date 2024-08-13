Root Out Hunger- Playing What You Want, So Kids Can Eat What They Need 2024 – The Suburban Times

Sound Credit Union announcement.

From left: Vikki Strand, Community Relations Officer at Sound Credit Union; Isabelle White, Marketing & Community Relations Intern; Ryan Scott, Chief Development Officer, Food Lifeline; Halle Fort, Marketing & Community Relations Intern; Jennifer Reed, VP/Public Relations at Sound Credit Union; Mathew Hobbs, Senior Account Executive, 96.5 Jack-FM; Lee Callahan, Morning Host, 96.5 Jack-FM; Robert Ojeda, CEO, Food Lifeline.



TACOMA, WA – Sound Credit Union (Sound) teamed up with 96.5 Jack-FM to combat child hunger in Washington state, donating over $52,000 to Food Lifeline.

In June, Sound joined forces with local iHeart Radio station 96.5 Jack-FM to support Food Lifeline’s Root Out Hunger initiative for the second year in a row. The joint campaign aimed at ending summer hunger in Washington State saw overwhelming support from the community, resulting in a total donation of $52,443.

“Food Lifeline’s partnership with Sound Credit Union and 96.5 JACK-FM is incredibly impactful,” said Ryan Scott, Chief Development Officer with Food Lifeline. It not only raises awareness of the issue of summer hunger, it also provides meals to kids and families at a time when access to meal programs is reduced. Together, we are ensuring that kids return to school healthy and ready to learn and thrive.”

The campaign invited community members to donate to Food Lifeline, a non-profit with a mission to end hunger in Western Washington. For each donation received during the campaign period, 96.5 Jack-FM would play the donor’s favorite song on air as a token of appreciation. Additionally, Sound Credit Union committed to matching every dollar donated, up to a total of $25,000, effectively doubling the impact of each contribution.

Jennifer Reed, Vice President of Public Relations at Sound Credit Union, shared her enthusiasm for the campaign’s success, “We’re thrilled to see the success of this year’s Root Out Hunger campaign. This is a great example of how community members and businesses can come together for the greater good of our community. We look forward to continuing this partnership to ensure children have access to meals each summer.”

The significant impact of this collaboration has demonstrated Sound Credit Union’s ongoing commitment to making positive change within the community. With over 250,000 children in Western Washington relying on free and reduced meals at school each year, initiatives like the Root Out Hunger campaign are vital in combating the increased financial strain that families face during the summer months.

AboutSoundCredit Union

Sound Credit Union was founded in 1940 and today is one of Washington State’s largest credit unions. With 25 full-service branch locations throughout the Puget Sound area, Sound provides their over 176,000 members with authentic and trusted financial support and services. Sound is driven by the purpose of standing with members, employees and the community through all waves of life.

AboutFoodLifeline

Food Lifeline works to fill the immediate needs of people facing hunger and reduce food insecurity and hunger by creating long-term solutions that are focused on its root causes.

Food Lifeline provides nutritious food to hundreds of thousands of people facing hunger in Western Washington every year. They do this by sourcing millions of pounds of donated food, including fresh produce, from farmers, manufacturers, wholesalers and distribution centers, grocers, restaurants, and retail locations.

Volunteers inspect, sort, and repack food in Food Lifeline’s 130,000-square-foot Hunger Solution Center in Seattle’s South Park neighborhood. We distribute this food through our distribution programs in partnership with more than 400 food bank, shelter, and meal program locations serving 1.6 million people throughout the 17 counties of Western Washington. This highly efficient system allows us to ensure the equivalent of 233,450 meals everyday reach people who don’t have enough to eat.