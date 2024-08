An overnight road closure is planned for Thursday, Aug. 15, 2024 at 87th Ave SW just north of its intersection with Steilacoom Boulevard SW.

The closure is required so Tacoma Public Utilities can replace utility poles in the area. A large crane is required to complete this work. The poles are 95 feet tall.

The closure will begin at 8 p.m. and remain closed until 4 a.m. Friday, Aug. 16, 2024. Detour signs will be in place.