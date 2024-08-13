Lakewood Chamber of Commerce Welcomes Rey Carbon with Blue Ribbon Cutting Ceremony – The Suburban Times

Submitted by Lakewood Chamber of Commerce.

Lakewood, WA — The Lakewood Chamber of Commerce is delighted to announce the grand re-opening of Rey Carbon, that was officially celebrated with a Blue Ribbon Cutting Ceremony on August 12.

Rey Carbon, under the expert leadership of General Manager Franco D’Amico, has undergone menu revisions to cater to even the most discerning palates. The restaurant specializes in exquisite brasa cuisine, featuring USDA Certified premium steaks cooked to perfection over a wood-burning open flame. By skillfully blending traditional Mexican flavors with contemporary culinary techniques, Rey Carbon promises an unforgettable dining experience.

Rey Carbon offers exceptional seafood dishes and has an impressive bar stocked with the best selection of spirits.

“We are excited to have Rey Carbon join our Chamber family and to support their continued success in Lakewood,” said Chamber President/CEO, Linda Smith. “Their dedication to quality and innovation in the culinary arts is a great addition to our community and we look forward to seeing their impact on our local dining scene.”

Rey Carbon is committed to providing an elegant dining experience for all their guests and kindly request that guests wear business casual attire to maintain the ambiance of their establishment.

For more information about Rey Carbon, please visit https://reycarbon.com or contact them at (253) 507-7937.