Labor Day Festival Doubleheader Softball Game at Cheney Stadium – The Suburban Times

Labor Day Festival Doubleheader Softball Game at Cheney Stadium

The Fun starts at 10 am, Monday, 2 Sep when the gates open at Cheney Stadium for the 2nd Annual Labor Day Festival honoring our military and civilian labor force.  This free event is family oriented and features games, kids train rides, video game truck, bubble station, Live Entertainment plus two exciting volunteer baseball games.  

First game starts at 11:00  am and features Tacoma Longshoremen vs the Tacoma Firefighters. Second game starts 2:30 pm and features the Army vs the Air Force.

But wait, there’s lots more to include free back to school haircuts, clowns, face painting, temporary tattoo’s, and tasty food vendors.  Better yet, event is free to the public and also includes free parking.  

Don’t Miss this special day of family fun and entertainment in honor of our military and civilian labor force..

Event is hosted by the Tacoma Buffalo Soldiers Museum.  More information available at www.buffalosoldierstacoma.org then click Our Events.

