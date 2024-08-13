7th Infantry Division Patching Ceremony, August 16 – The Suburban Times

JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, Wash. – The brigades of the 7th Infantry Division will transition from the 2nd Infantry Division “Indianhead” patch, to wearing the 7th I.D. “hourglass” patch during a ceremony at Memorial Stadium on Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Wash., Aug. 16 to reflect their alignment with 7th I.D. This change honors both the history of the 2nd I.D. and the ongoing legacy of the 7th I.D., reinforcing a unified identity while preserving the rich traditions and achievements of both divisions.