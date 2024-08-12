 Pierce County Library Board hears about Lakewood’s interim library and other topics – The Suburban Times

The Suburban Times

A community bulletin board for Western Pierce County.

Pierce County Library Board hears about Lakewood’s interim library and other topics

· · Leave a Comment ·

PIERCE COUNTY, Washington – At the Pierce County Library System’s Board of Trustees’ Wednesday, Aug. 14, 3:30 p.m., regular meeting, the Board will hear about the interim Lakewood Pierce County Library, see progress for the new Sumner Pierce County Library, review policies, and address additional business.

The meeting will be held in person at the Pierce County Library Administrative Center at 3005 112th St. E., Tacoma. Optional virtual attendance is available via mypcls.org/about-us/board-of-trustees/.

Architects with Johnston Architects will share preliminary designs for the new Sumner Library. In the August 2023 Primary Election, voters approved a bond to build a new library in Sumner. The multi-generational center for learning, enjoyment and community, will be a destination for children and families to develop a love of reading with literacy-rich activities. In the coming months, the Library System plans to continue working with the architects on the overall design plans and engage the community to learn their ideas for spaces in the new building.

At the meeting, Library administrators will share progress to construct the interim Lakewood Library. In July, workers paved the parking lot, finished putting in the floors and ceiling, and installed windows, furniture and shelves. In August, staff will begin installing computer and technology equipment as well as stocking the library with books and materials.

Also at the meeting, the Board will continue reviewing updates to policies. At the August meeting, the Board will discuss updates to the Library’s Public Computer, Wi-Fi, and Internet Use Policy and       Fiscal Management Policy.

For more informationhttps://mypcls.org/about-us/board-of-trustees/.

DISCLAIMER: The above news, information, and opinions are the author’s own. If you have news, information or an opinion you’d like to share with 50,000+ monthly readers, click here to learn how.

FREE EMAIL SUBSCRIPTION: Join 50,000+ readers each month and get the latest news and information from Western Pierce County direct to your inbox, daily, free of charge. Sign up here.

COMMENT POLICY: If you care to comment on the above story/announcement, feel free. Review our comment policy and please, be polite and respectful.

Reader Interactions

Share this story

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.