Pierce County Library Board hears about Lakewood’s interim library and other topics – The Suburban Times

PIERCE COUNTY, Washington – At the Pierce County Library System’s Board of Trustees’ Wednesday, Aug. 14, 3:30 p.m., regular meeting, the Board will hear about the interim Lakewood Pierce County Library, see progress for the new Sumner Pierce County Library, review policies, and address additional business.

The meeting will be held in person at the Pierce County Library Administrative Center at 3005 112th St. E., Tacoma. Optional virtual attendance is available via mypcls.org/about-us/board-of-trustees/.

Architects with Johnston Architects will share preliminary designs for the new Sumner Library. In the August 2023 Primary Election, voters approved a bond to build a new library in Sumner. The multi-generational center for learning, enjoyment and community, will be a destination for children and families to develop a love of reading with literacy-rich activities. In the coming months, the Library System plans to continue working with the architects on the overall design plans and engage the community to learn their ideas for spaces in the new building.

At the meeting, Library administrators will share progress to construct the interim Lakewood Library. In July, workers paved the parking lot, finished putting in the floors and ceiling, and installed windows, furniture and shelves. In August, staff will begin installing computer and technology equipment as well as stocking the library with books and materials.

Also at the meeting, the Board will continue reviewing updates to policies. At the August meeting, the Board will discuss updates to the Library’s Public Computer, Wi-Fi, and Internet Use Policy and Fiscal Management Policy.

For more information: https://mypcls.org/about-us/board-of-trustees/.