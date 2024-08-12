New on-ramp to I-5 opens in DuPont – The Suburban Times

DUPONT – A new on-ramp is now open. The ramp takes Steilacoom-DuPont Road travelers to northbound Interstate 5.

What to expect

Contractor crews built the roadway to match the elevation of a new bridge that will be built across both directions of I-5.

When complete, the new span will link Steilacoom-DuPont Road, Joint Base Lewis McChord and I-5.

Traveler benefits

The new bridge will take travelers over the existing railroad tracks. The improvements also include a barrier-separated shared-use path for people who walk, bike or roll.

The new interchange sets the stage to add new HOV lanes for both directions of I-5.

Additional information about the project is available on WSDOT’s online open house and the WSDOT Blog.

