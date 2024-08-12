Mayor Jason Whalen’s Community Coffeehouse – The Suburban Times

The next Community Coffeehouse with Mayor Jason Whalen is Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2024 at 6 p.m.

Mayor Whalen is excited to welcome former Lakewood City Council member and Historic Fort Steilacoom board member Walter Neary. Neary will share about Historic Fort Steilacoom, which recognizes its 175th birthday this year.

As part of his presentation, Neary will have newly acquired artifacts to show.

Head to the Pavilion at Fort Steilacoom Park, 9107 Angle Lane SW, to hear what’s happening in Lakewood and learn more about the area’s history.

Parking is available in the lot behind the Pavilion.