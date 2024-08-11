Job Fair, Aug. 15 – The Suburban Times

Submitted by Danette Gundy, AMVETS Post 1.

Unlock your future: Don’t miss the exclusive job fair in Tacoma!

Are you ready to embark on a new career journey? Whether you’re transitioning out of the military, a veteran, a military spouse, or a civilian looking for exciting job opportunity, we have something special in store for you! WorkSource Pierce, in collaboration with AMVETS (American Veterans) Post 1 is thrilled to invite you to an exclusive one-day in-person job fair. This not-to-be-missed event is set to take place on Thursday, August 15th from 10AM to 1PM at 5717 S. Tyler St., Tacoma, WA.

This FREE event is your golden ticket to meet face-to-face with representatives from some of the leading companies across a wide array of industries–from construction to aerospace, and law enforcement to healthcare–the opportunities are as diverse as they are promising. It’s a rare change to get insights into various job roles, understand what employers are looking for….and perhaps, walk away with a job offer in hand!

Why Attend?

*Veterans and Eligible Military Spouses Priority: We acknowledge the sacrifices and skills of our military community. As such, veterans and eligible military spouses will receive priority access. However, this event warmly opens its doors to all job seekers!

*Diverse Industries: With employers from construction, manufacturing, aerospace, healthcare, hospitality, logistics, law enforcement, security, government contracting, and more–you’re bound to find something that alights with your skills and interests.

*Network and Learn: Apart from job opportunities, this fair is a fantastic way to nework with industry professionals, learn about upcoming trends and get tips on making your application stand out.

*Immediate Openings: Many employers are looking to fill positions immediately. Bring your resume, your best self and be ready to impress because your next career opportunity might just be a handshake away.

Making the Most of It: Prepare to make a lasting impression. Research the companies you’re interested in, polish your resume and come ready to showcase your skills and experience. Remember this job fair is more than just a chance to find a new job; it’s an opportunity to start a new chapter in your career, armed with the support and network you need to succeed.

Don’t Let This Opportunity Pass You By!

Mark your calendar for August 15th and join us at 5717 S. Tyler St., Tacoma, WA. Whether you’re a veteran, transitioning service member, military spouse or a civilian job seeker–this job fair is your doorway to a wealth of opportunities and the start of a prosperous career path. Let’s take this step together towards building a brighter future.

See you there!

Date: 08/15/2024 at 10:00 am

Location: AMVETS Post 1 Tacoma, 5717 S Tyler St, Washington, Tacoma 98409

Contact Info:

Website: https://www.amvetswa.org/newsworthy

Phone: (253) 472-2552