Coffee, Salmon, Shipping and Local Waters – The Suburban Times

The Port of Tacoma

I’m looking forward to a special meeting about local waters via the Port of Tacoma. I’ve been a member of the Transportation Club of Tacoma for about ten years. The five Port Commissioners are: John McCarthy, Dick Marzano, Deanna Keller, Don Meyer, and Kristin Ang. The hub of the Transportation Club is roads/freeways, railroad tracks, air ports, and most importantly the ships that sail in and out of our harbor. I recently spoke at the Lakewood Lions Club concerning local water ways. Clean water is becoming a major target for both Tacoma, Pierce County, and beyond.

The port has been busy updating local creeks to make sure they are flowing nicely and are well attended by fish from our rivers and creeks. Salmon returning home and laying their eggs is important for not only Tacoma, but the Puyallup Tribe of Indians as well.

Coffee, Questions, and Concerns

The port will be sharing about upcoming efforts and Commissioners Kristin Ang and John McCarthy will answer questions and concerns. The special meeting will be held at Dillanos Coffee Roasters coming up Tuesday, August 13. I’ll be asking questions and sharing responses via The Suburban Times.