Summer outreach event offers back-to-school supplies, resources and local talent showcase – The Suburban Times

Summer outreach event offers back-to-school supplies, resources and local talent showcase

Pierce County Human Services (PCHS) and The Griot Party Experience are hosting “Summer Outreach Experience: Seeds to Garden,” a resource fair and youth talent showcase to support children and families as they prepare for back-to-school.

Interested youth and families are invited to join us on Sunday, Aug. 25, from 12 – 5 p.m., at Edison Square, 5415 S. Tacoma Way, Tacoma, WA 98409. Guests are encouraged to register online.

Participants will receive food, resources and back-to-school supplies. These supplies are available for students K-12 on a first come, first serve basis. Hometown heroes hip hop artist IAmChamel and entrepreneur Dazjon Johnson will be performing and sharing their experiences at the event. Starting around 3 p.m., attendees will also have the opportunity to watch a Youth Talent Showcase, featuring performances by Pierce County youth and young adults.

“We are thrilled to host an event that showcases the talent and diversity of some of our youngest residents,’ said Carol Mensah, Pierce County Community Action Programs manager. “In addition to youth violence prevention, our Birth to 25 Initiative focuses on pro-social approaches and services to engage children, youth and young adults in Pierce County. This event is another example of how we’re bringing the community together to uplift children and families. If you’re a Pierce County student, please come enjoy the show, learn about resources and receive free school supplies!”

This event is sponsored by PCHS’ Birth to 25 initiative supporting youth violence prevention and financed by the Puget Sound Taxpayer Accountability Account (PSTAA), which promotes programs for children and youth that are low-income, experiencing homelessness or are in foster care.

This event is free, but guests must live in Pierce County. Learn more about PCHS at www.piercecountywa.gov/hs.

