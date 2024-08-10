 Be a Good Neighbor: Follow the City’s Yard Sale Signage Regulations – The Suburban Times

Be a Good Neighbor: Follow the City’s Yard Sale Signage Regulations

To ensure the streets and signposts of University Place do not become cluttered with out-of-date signs promoting seasonal yard sales, the City of U.P. requires:

  • Yard/garage sale signs cannot be posted before 5 p.m. the day prior to the sale and must be removed immediately after.
  • Signs are not allowed for more than three successive calendar days in a 30-day period. 
  • Signs should include the sale date/s and address.
  • Signs should be placed adjacent to the property owner’s right-of-way. They cannot be placed on street signs or utility poles, in the City’s mowing strips adjacent to sidewalks, in roundabouts, medians or planter strips.

In addition to reducing visual clutter in U.P., these regulations also protect the safety of pedestrians, cyclists and motorists by providing better visibility on streets and sidewalks. Fines of $100 per sign may be levied against the property owner of where the sales are held.

