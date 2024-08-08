Local students graduate from Whitman College – The Suburban Times

The following students received their Bachelor of Arts degrees from Whitman College in Walla Walla, Washington, on Sunday, May 19:

Fircrest, Hanna Lynch, summa cum laude, Anthropology, Bellarmine Preparatory

Lakewood, Andrew Sanchez-Rincon, Film & Media Studies, Lakes High School

Steilacoom, Christopher Hetter, cum laude, Politics, Steilacoom High School

About Whitman College: Founded in 1882, Whitman College is a private, co-educational, residential liberal arts and sciences undergraduate college located in Walla Walla, Washington. The college is home to approximately 1,500 undergraduate students exploring more than 60 majors that lead to a Bachelor of Arts degree. Whitman College students develop capacities to analyze, interpret, criticize, communicate and engage. A concentration on basic disciplines, in combination with a supportive residential life program, fosters intellectual vitality, confidence, leadership and the flexibility to succeed in a changing technological, multicultural world.