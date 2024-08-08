 Local students graduate from Whitman College – The Suburban Times

The Suburban Times

A community bulletin board for Western Pierce County.

Local students graduate from Whitman College

· Leave a Comment ·

The following students received their Bachelor of Arts degrees from Whitman College in Walla Walla, Washington, on Sunday, May 19:

  • Fircrest, Hanna Lynch, summa cum laude, Anthropology, Bellarmine Preparatory
  • Lakewood, Andrew Sanchez-Rincon, Film & Media Studies, Lakes High School
  • Steilacoom, Christopher Hetter, cum laude, Politics, Steilacoom High School

About Whitman College: Founded in 1882, Whitman College is a private, co-educational, residential liberal arts and sciences undergraduate college located in Walla Walla, Washington. The college is home to approximately 1,500 undergraduate students exploring more than 60 majors that lead to a Bachelor of Arts degree. Whitman College students develop capacities to analyze, interpret, criticize, communicate and engage. A concentration on basic disciplines, in combination with a supportive residential life program, fosters intellectual vitality, confidence, leadership and the flexibility to succeed in a changing technological, multicultural world.

DISCLAIMER: The above news, information, and opinions are the author’s own. If you have news, information or an opinion you’d like to share with 50,000+ monthly readers, click here to learn how.

FREE EMAIL SUBSCRIPTION: Join 50,000+ readers each month and get the latest news and information from Western Pierce County direct to your inbox, daily, free of charge. Sign up here.

Pierce College Fall 2024 Enrollment

COMMENT POLICY: If you care to comment on the above story/announcement, feel free. Review our comment policy and please, be polite and respectful.

Reader Interactions

Share this story

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.