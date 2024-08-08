I-5 corridor improvements project near JBLM hits one-year milestone and shifts into new stage – The Suburban Times

Written by Doug Adamson.

We’re that much closer to a new and improved Interstate 5 near JBLM!

Since August 2023, construction crews have been working hard near DuPont. They have been constructing the foundations for major upgrades to I-5. There has been a lot of other work to improve how people get to the interstate and how they get onto the highway.

These improvements down the road will include a new overpass, extended HOV lanes in both directions of I-5, and a roundabout on Steilacoom-DuPont Road.

All the work is expected to wrap up during 2026.

But, we still have a lot of work to finish before that time.

First, let’s take a look at what we’ve done.

A year of progress

Over the last year, crews created a big work zone where a lot is happening. You may have noticed shifted lanes on I-5. That’s where we temporarily relocate lanes to work on the highway.

The I-5 bridge over Pendleton Avenue has seen significant changes. Northbound drivers may notice that the right side of the road has been elevated and widened. This will not only accommodate an HOV lane, but also reduce bridge strikes on JBLM.

Noise walls were constructed along JBLM southeast of I-5. Walls were constructed between north of Pendleton Avenue and south of the northbound I-5 off-ramp to 41st Division Drive.

Crews have done a lot of work to build a new roundabout north of Barksdale Station.

The new connection between DuPont and I-5 is taking shape. The new route to the highway will go up and over the existing train tracks.

You’ll also see the beginnings of the new Steilacoom-DuPont Road overpass. It’s the raised areas north and south of I-5.

Once completed, a new overpass and partial diverging diamond interchange will link Steilacoom-DuPont Road, JBLM and I-5. The new bridge over I-5 will span the railroad tracks, eliminating the need for DuPont travelers to stop for passing trains.

This safety improvement will reduce travel times for all users of the overpass. Once the bridge is complete and open to traffic, work to remove the original overpass will begin, sometime in late 2025 to 2026.

What drivers can expect

This next stage of construction will include similar temporary traffic shifts. This means we’ll adjust where lanes are located on the highway. This method helps keep people moving while we improve I-5.

This will allow crews to continue the important work of increasing capacity on this stretch of I-5. Stage 2 will last from summer 2024 to spring 2025.

We’ll keep three lanes of traffic open on both directions of I-5. Lane closures generally occur overnight when traffic volumes are lower.

Please be aware of temporary ramp closures. Give yourself extra time to follow detours if exiting or entering the highway in the area. You can learn more about the project phases and traffic shifts at our online open house. We also encourage you to visit our project webpage and sign up for email alerts to track progress.

Work zone safety

Please stay alert in all work zones to help keep crews safe. Don’t drive distracted. Keep your speed in check. We’ve seen work zone collisions in the past delay the progress of construction projects. We can all work together to help keep this project on track by consistently practicing safe driving through work zones. Most importantly, all our crews want to make it home to their families at the end of their shifts. We appreciate your help on this important issue.