Eye-to-Eye Shark Dives Now On Sale at Point Defiance Zoo & Aquarium – The Suburban Times

TACOMA, Wash. — Tickets for the popular Eye-to-Eye Shark Dives at Point Defiance Zoo & Aquarium are now on sale. The program returns on August 21. The experience allows guests to get eye-to-eye underwater with more sharks and fish than ever before in the newly remodeled Tropical Reef Aquarium’s Outer Reef habitat while discovering the delight and wonder of meeting sharks up close and learning how we can protect sharks in their ocean habitats.

Since its launch in 2013, the Eye-to-Eye Shark Dive program has connected over 22,000 people to sharks and their conservation. Returning guests will notice improvements, including a new and improved diving space within the Outer Reef habitat that increases the comfort factor for both sharks and humans.

“Our dive experts will teach guests the basics of breathing surface-supplied air, then guide them into the 240,000-gallon shark habitat,” said lead dive safety officer Heidi Wilken. “No experience is necessary!”

All the sharks in the Outer Reef habitat are warm-water species, and the water is comfortable at 76 degrees.

“We are delighted to welcome guests back into the Outer Reef and introduce them to our inspiring new shark residents,” said Wilken.

There are six shark species (18 sharks total) in the Outer Reef habitat, including:

Blacktip reef sharks

Whitetip reef sharks

Grey reef sharks

Nurse sharks

Zebra sharks

Tasselled wobbegong shark

All share the Outer Reef with tropical fish, stingrays, and a charismatic potato grouper.

The main message of Eye-to-Eye Shark Dives is conservation and coexistence, with the goal of replacing stereotypes of sharks with wonder, curiosity, and enthusiasm. Sharks globally, from the Salish Sea to the tropical reefs of the South Pacific, need our help. Eye-to-Eye divers can learn how to join Point Defiance Zoo & Aquarium’s efforts in safeguarding these incredible creatures and their habitats. The sharks themselves will show that being in the water with them is an awe-inspiring, unforgettable experience.

“Sharks are beautiful creatures, and they play a crucial part in keeping ocean ecosystems in balance,” said Wilken. “We hope guests leave the experience with a new-found empathy and passion for sharks, feeling inspired to do their part to support shark research and conservation initiatives.”

Dive Details

Cost: $95 (plus tax) per participant for Zoo members and $115 (plus tax) for non-members. This includes zoo admission and a souvenir video taken by staff during the dive.

To learn more about Eye-to-Eye Shark Dives and to book your dive, visit pdza.org/dive.