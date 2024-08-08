Community survey highlights need for more behavioral health, food, and health services – The Suburban Times

Pierce County Human Services (PCHS) and the Metropolitan Development Council (MDC) have completed the 2023 Community Needs Assessment (CNA), identifying the strengths, barriers and available resources within the community.

Over 2,500 responses were received from the survey and focus groups, with 1,978 individuals indicating at least one need. Key findings from the survey include:

Approximately one out of every four respondents need behavioral health resources, food and groceries, and other health services.

Respondents across Pierce County identified behavioral health resources and financial assistance as their top needs.

Reported barriers to receiving services include lack of transportation, confusing application processes and income requirements being too low.

Other identified needs include childcare accessibility, housing affordability and availability, and food insecurity.

These findings highlight the need for interventions and policies aimed at improving housing affordability, enhancing behavioral healthcare accessibility and supporting financial assistance for food, rent, utilities and more.

“Through our ongoing efforts in expanding access to behavioral health services, addressing food insecurity, improving childcare availability and advocating for affordable housing, we aim to address the critical needs identified in our community,” said Carol Mensah, Community Action Programs manager. “We are dedicated to creating a stronger, healthier and more supportive environment for everyone.”

Collaboration will continue between PCHS, MDC and other community organizations to enhance access to services and address the needs identified in the CNA comprehensively.

To learn more about the Community Needs Assessment visit www.piercecountywa.gov/CNA.