Serve on the Pierce County Veterans Advisory Board – The Suburban Times

Serve on the Pierce County Veterans Advisory Board

Are you a veteran passionate about making a difference in the lives of fellow veterans in Pierce County? The Veterans Advisory Board (VAB) may be the perfect opportunity for you to turn that passion into action. 

Pierce County is looking for volunteers to fill two upcoming vacancies on the VAB to help make a difference for Pierce County veterans and their families.

The VAB plays a crucial role in advising the County on the needs of indigent veterans and their families, identifying available resources, and recommending impactful programs to support those who have served.

The VAB is composed of 11 dedicated members, all honorably discharged veterans residing in Pierce County. These members bring their experiences and insights to the table, ensuring that our veterans receive the support and recognition they deserve.

As a member of the VAB, you’ll serve a four-year term, with the possibility of serving two consecutive terms. Your voice and expertise can help shape the future of veteran services in our community.

Mission

The Veterans Advisory Board provides valuable input and guidance for the County’s Veterans Assistance Program, which is committed to honoring all veterans by delivering top-tier services. The Board meets monthly, usually on the 3rd Tuesday, offering a platform for you to contribute your ideas and solutions directly to the County.

Apply and learn more at: https://www.piercecountywa.gov/1203/Veterans-Advisory-Board

