Pierce County Update for Business – The Suburban Times

Pierce County’s Economic Development Department has business assistance programs available.

OMWBE Academy: Is your business certified? The OMWBE Academy presents step by step learning modules to support real world results that benefit certified firms. Modules include topics such a bonding, indirect rates, and understanding the bidding process.

WorkForce Central Small Business Grants: Applications Reopen September 1. Funds are prioritized for workforce development activities and self-attested Black, Latine, and Native American business owners and operators and their employees to address systemic barriers and promote diversity. Must be a small business licensed in Pierce County.

Manufacturers Industrial Assessment Centers (IAC) Implementation Grants Program:

IAC grants are available to small- and medium-sized manufacturers to improve energy and material efficiency, enhance cybersecurity, increase productivity, deploy smart and advanced manufacturing technologies, and reduce waste and pollution. The IAC Grant Program team will be hosting monthly information office hours:

August 15, 2024 from 11:00 am – 12:00 noon ( RSVP )

) September 19, 2024 from 11:00 am – 12:00 noon (RSVP)

Washington State Department of Commerce SSBCI Programs:

. With competitive interest rates and flexible repayment options, the new Washington Small Business Flex Fund 2 is designed to help small businesses and nonprofits access funds to grow and thrive. Owner-Occupied Commercial Real Estate Program. Helps small businesses qualify for financing and lower risk related to owner-occupied real estate loans. Targeted at socially and economically disadvantaged business owners and very small businesses, the funds can be used for tenant improvements, construction, and the purchase or refinance of qualifying properties.

Find Available Properties: Search available commercial and industrial properties online, 24/7. Access market data, demographics and community data. Learn more at InvestPierceCounty.com