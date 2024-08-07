 National Night Out, Summer Bash at Norpoint, and Concert in Wright Park – The Suburban Times

National Night Out, Summer Bash at Norpoint, and Concert in Wright Park

Click here to learn more about the following events.

  • Summer Late Night Field Trip
  • Summer Bash & Outdoor Movies
  • Tacoma Concert Band Outdoor Series
  • Brigade Encampment
  • Beginner & Intermediate Kayaking Trips
  • Grit City Birders Habitat Restoration Crew
  • Walk the Parks
  • Mobile Teaching Kitchen Workshops
  • Yoga with Plants
  • Who Doesn’t Love a Good Jam?
  • Community Litter Cleanup
  • Low Tide Beach Walks
  • Adaptive Recreation End of Summer Bike & BBQ Bash
  • Become a Puget Sound Explorer
  • Playground and Free Meal Program
  • Starbucks ALL.IN. Pacific Northwest

