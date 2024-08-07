In the Book Nook with … C.J. Booth – The Suburban Times

Author C.J. Booth

Author Charles “C.J.” Booth, who grew up in Delaware and lived in Minnesota for years, and his wife raised their kids on Mercer Island, retired to Whidbey Island, and now live in Gig Harbor, Washington. C.J. started life in broadcasting, moved to film and video production, then started writing film scripts and toyed with fiction while owning several disparate businesses along the way. With 10 books out, his outside income comes from book sales. His first book, Olive Park, was published in 2011 and won three awards, the Top 5 Books of 2012 by Reader’s Favorite Awards, the Bronze Medal in Popular Fiction at the 2012 E-Lit Awards, and Best Mystery of 2012 at the Global E-Book Awards in Santa Barbara. C.J. decided then to continue the story of OP, and thus was born the Park Trilogy (Olive Park, Crimson Park, and Angel Park). He is a member of the Alliance of Independent Authors and of 20Books to 50k, both of which he recommends. When C.J. Booth doesn’t write, he loves to travel.

Which genres do you cover?

C.J. Booth: Most of my books are Mystery Thrillers, however my latest (see next) is a Young Adult story. I also have a book of short stories out.

Which is the latest book you had published, and what is about?

C.J. Booth: Laura McGonogle and the Wombat-O-Matic. A shy 14-year-old girl finds a wounded wombat in California (where no wombat should be) and with the help of two friends, invents a machine to help him walk again. She is then catapulted to national fame and must deal with the plusses and minuses of celebrity. I wrote it with the intention of getting young girls interested in science. A second book is planned. In addition, I am spinning off two of the youngest Private Investigators from the second series (Diamond and Stone Mysteries) into their own 6-book-series (tentatively called the Cooper Chronicles). Being in their 20s there might be more than just investigation going on between them. We’ll see. First of two books hopefully out this year.

At which book events can readers find you?

C.J. Booth: Being a classic introvert, I don’t attend many book events or signings; however I do plan to be at a number of GH Arts Festivals or Gig Harbor Literary Society events. Books are always on sale at BBQ2U in Gig Harbor, even if I’m not there.

Which book event connecting you with readers is your favorite and why?

C.J. Booth: I do a number of Zooms with book clubs each year. I like those because they all have to buy the book to participate (lol) and the discussions are more in-depth because they have read the books.

Do(es) your book(s) have any specific messages to your readers and, if so, which are they?

C.J. Booth: The mystery thrillers are pure entertainment and escapism, which I think is needed for that genre. See above regarding the Young Adult book.

Which writer(s) keep(s) inspiring you and why?

C.J. Booth: My all-time favorite author is Dickens for his brevity, character descriptions, and reader engagement. In the mystery-detective-thriller genre, I have learned from devouring Connelly, Coben, etc. From them I learned pacing and how to include the specific tropes that any good mystery should have.

Do you have any specific writing habits?

C.J. Booth: I split my writing time from the actual writing to research and planning. I am not a huge plotter though when I start a book, I always start with the title, then I write the first few chapters, then I jump to the end and sketch out how it’s going to end, because the rest of the book must build to a known end to be effective. I use Pro Writing Aid for my main editing software. I have 4-6 beta readers who do a good job of criticizing everything. Lately, of course, the ability to use AI has been invaluable for brainstorming. I know of very few writers who don’t use it. I also employ AI for image creation for covers and ads. Being self-published means also spending an inordinate amount of time marketing what I publish.

What are you currently working on?

Which book are you currently reading simply for entertainment?

C.J. Booth: The books I read are usually chosen to help me prepare for what I’m going to be writing next. In preparation for writing the Cooper Chronicles I am searching out stories about young private investigators. I tend to not read much outside my genre, though I will pick up a Dickens now and then.

What advice would you give any aspiring author?

C.J. Booth: To what do they aspire? Do they want to write to get a story down and maybe have it seen and read somewhere? Or do they want a career and make some dough by spinning stories that people will buy? For me, I wanted a career, so I studied exactly what is involved in reader expectations for a mystery thriller, then I put my own spin on it in my stories. I made sure they were the best they could be. It is easy to write crap. Overall, a new writer needs stamina and the willingness to learn about their genre, thoroughly. They can’t be afraid to try new stuff within the confines of readers’ expectations. They need to be up on the latest AI and editing software. They need to be wary of the ‘mentors’ out there offering a quick path to riches or offering courses or classes to make you a bestseller. There is some good information, but it must be vetted, and both the organizations I mentioned above are good sources. Finally, don’t be so self-critical. Experiment. And for God’s sake, do not get lost in trying to be perfect. No book is perfect, and if you continually try, you will never finish.

