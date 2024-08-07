Cutting Corners and the Grass in August – The Suburban Times

Young Mower Boy.

The doorbell rang. It took me almost a minute to get to the front door to find no one on the steps . . . but on the small patch of grass there stood a young man standing upside down with the top of his head balancing the rest of his near naked body. I smiled and said, “May I help you?” He did a flip and came over to the front door telling me who he was and how he needed money for school clothes. He had a great smile and a nice clean pair of swim shorts. “What are you selling?” I asked, “My time and the work I can do around your house mowing, trimming trees, clipping plants, and whatever else you need done. My efforts are just waiting for your command.”

I nodded my head and said, “Didn’t you stop over here a few months ago offering to pull weeds out of the flower garden . . . but didn’t show up?” The kid stood up and kind of laughed and said, “Maybe.” “Why should I hire you now?” I asked. The kid smiled and said “I’ve learned my lesson and need money pretty bad, so here I am pleading, begging, and hoping you have the need for some work around the house and are the type of person who is forgiving and kind.” I nodded my head and said, “I’m kind of forgiving. Make me laugh!” The kid said, “I have some words of wisdom to share”: “Never tell a lie . . . unless lying is one of your strong points. – George Washington Plunket.” I had to smile.

“Okay, I’ve got a possible solution for you.” The kid nodded his head and said “I’m your boy.” “Go up the street, turn right, and walk toward North Pearl. Note on the left side of the street numerous houses with un-mowed tall grass between the sidewalk and the street. Offer to cut that grass and carry the cut grass away. Charge them just $20 and ask for a recommendation for their neighbors. Hit as many houses as possible as you book people on the way to North Pearl. Come back here and pick up my mower. It runs on battery power and collects the grass. Mow each house and collect each house coming back this way from Pearl. If you run out of juice, just come on back and I’ll recharge the battery. My guess is that the mower won’t need a recharge until you are completely through. After you have mown all the yards go back and offer the houses that didn’t go for the $20 deal. Offer them the same deal, but charge them $30. We’ll split.”

Four hours later the kid returned with our mower and a wad of cash. He had sold 60% initially and then another 30% at the higher rate. The other 10%? No one was there. I took my share and told the kid. “We’ll do the same thing again on the first of September . . . and raise the price another ten dollars per house.” I put the mower on my charger and the kid danced his way up the street singing to himself.