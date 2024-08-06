 Tacoma City Council Presented With Results of Latest Biennial Community Survey – The Suburban Times

Tacoma City Council Presented With Results of Latest Biennial Community Survey

TACOMA, Wash. – During the August 6 City Council study session, the City Council was presented with the results of the City of Tacoma’s latest biennial community survey. Conducted last June, results of this scientific survey of randomly selected households from each City Council district will help inform budgeting and funding priorities. They will also help identify specific services or programs for improvements.   

Detailed information about this biennial survey, including survey results, are posted at cityoftacoma.org/communitysurvey.  

Community members with questions about the survey results can contact Ted Richardson from the City’s Office of Strategy at trichardson@cityoftacoma.org or (253) 341-8702.  

