Sound Transit seeks public feedback on first phase of 2025 Service Plan – The Suburban Times

Sound Transit invites the public to learn more about potential options to restore some ST Express service in the South Corridor in 2025 and provide feedback on Phase One of the Service Plan.

As part of the service change in March 2024, Sound Transit reduced service on specific ST Express routes in the South Corridor due to industry-wide workforce challenges related to the pandemic that affected Sound Transit’s operating partner Pierce Transit.

The agency is committed to equitable restoration of ST Express service once staffing levels allow. We are working with operating partners to determine if we can restore the recent reductions subject to current operating constraints and staffing levels and are seeking public input about service restoration priorities.

However, if restoration is unachievable, Sound Transit will request Board authorization for continued service reductions.

In addition, Phase One of the 2025 Service Plan will include the opening of 2 Line service to Downtown Redmond. This extension will begin operating in the spring, with new stations at Marymoor Village and Downtown Redmond. Trains will run between Downtown Redmond and South Bellevue every 10 minutes between 5:30 a.m. and 9:30 p.m. seven days a week. ST Express Eastside bus service will not change in 2025.

The public can learn about the 2025 Service Plan – Phase One at www.soundtransit.org/2025serviceplan

The website includes an online survey for visitors to provide feedback. Both the website and survey are also available in Spanish, Vietnamese, Simplified Chinese, Traditional Chinese, Tagalog and Russian.

The website is available now through August 26.

Sound Transit remains committed to working closely with its partners to continue serving the public. Efforts will continue to prioritize serving riders who depend on Sound Transit’s services, including seniors, people with disabilities, Title VI protected populations (race, color, national origin), low-income and limited-English-proficiency populations.