Sound Credit Union Raises $16,000 for Financial Beginnings in Annual Charity Auction – The Suburban Times

From left: Jennifer Reed, VP/Public Relations at Sound Credit Union, Jason Rothkowitz, Washington Market Manager at Financial Beginnings, Vikki Strand, Community Relations Officer at Sound Credit Union, and Isabelle White, Marketing & Community Relations Intern.

TACOMA, WA – Sound Credit Union (Sound) is proud to announce the results of its annual charity auction benefiting Financial Beginnings, – a nonprofit dedicated to strengthening communities through inclusive financial education empowering youth and adults to take control of their financial future.

Sound team members, business partners, and the community came together to procure over 70 items. The final amount raised through this event was $16,000. ”Financial education is a top priority at Sound,” said Jennifer Reed, VP of Public Relations at Sound Credit Union. “Our employees and partners are honored to support Financial Beginnings. Together, we are committed to providing those we serve with the resources necessary to become more financially confident.”

Sound Credit Union views financial education as the cornerstone for improving the lives of its members, employees, and communities. The institution remains devoted to making a positive impact on the community by investing time and resources in empowering others to effectively manage their finances. The partnership with Financial Beginnings further expands opportunities to bring financial education to the community.

Ronecca Norvell, CEO of Financial Beginnings, expressed gratitude towards Sound Credit Union, highlighting their strong commitment to supporting financial education. “We are grateful to Sound Credit Union for their dedication and commitment to supporting financial education – truly a force for good in Washington,” said Norvell.

Sound offers free financial education workshops, webinars and activities to schools, businesses, and community organizations in the Puget Sound region. To learn more about Sound’s financial education programs, visit www.soundcu.com/financial-education.