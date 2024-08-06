Road Closure and Traffic Flow Changes at Puyallup High School – The Suburban Times

Upcoming Road Closure and Traffic Flow Changes near Puyallup High School

This notice is to inform the public about an upcoming road closure and changes to traffic flow near Puyallup High School for the 2024-2025 school year. Beginning September 4, 2024, 7th Street NW between 3rd Ave Northwest and West Main Street will be closed to through traffic as part of a one-year pilot program in collaboration with the Puyallup School District. Additionally, access to 7th Street NW from 2nd Ave Northwest will be restricted.

The Puyallup School District is hosting a Community Open House about the pilot program on August 15, 2024,, at Puyallup High School. Two sessions, 12 p.m. and 5 p.m., will be offered, each held in the High School Commons.

Date: August 15, 2024

Times: 12 p.m. and 5 p.m.

Where: Puyallup High School Commons

What to Expect at the Meeting:

Details on the 7th Street NW closure between 3rd Ave Northwest and West Main Street

Information on access restrictions to 7th Street NW from 2nd Ave Northwest

Alternative routes for student drop-off and pick-up

Emergency services access and safety measures

Q&A session with project representatives

Emergency services will remain unaffected during this period, as the district will install gates allowing Central Pierce Fire & Rescue to access the buildings when needed.

Families must use alternative routes for student drop-off and pick-up (7th Street SW and West Main, east of 8th St.) during the closure. School buses will pick up and drop off students behind the Aquatics Center on 6th Street NW.

If you have any questions or concerns regarding these changes or the upcoming road closure, please email the School District at communications@puyallupsd.org