Public Hearing Regarding Proposed Moratorium Extension for South Tacoma Groundwater Protection District on August 13 – The Suburban Times

Public Hearing Regarding Proposed Moratorium Extension for South Tacoma Groundwater Protection District on August 13

TACOMA, Wash. — On August 13, the Tacoma City Council will hold a public hearing on a proposed moratorium extension on certain high impact uses within the South Tacoma Groundwater Protection District (STGPD). The hearing will be held during the City Council meeting and will begin upon completion of the regular agenda items, no earlier than 5:15 PM. The meeting will be conducted in a hybrid format with in-person and virtual options to attend. Details on how to participate in the hearing and submit comments on the proposal are available online at cityoftacoma.org/stgpd.

Community members may submit written comments to the City Clerk’s Office at cityclerk@cityoftacoma.org or 733 Market Street, Room 11, Tacoma, WA 98402 by 5 PM on August 12.

The City Council adopted a moratorium in March 2023 to temporarily prohibit the new development or expansion of existing underground storage tanks or metal recycling/auto wrecking facilities in the STGPD while the City of Tacoma and its partners work on the STGPD code update, which is anticipated to be completed in 2025. The existing moratorium is set to expire on September 20, 2024. If approved, the moratorium extension would add another six months and continue to prohibit these high impact uses until the code amendment process has been completed. 

Community members seeking details regarding the proposed moratorium extension on certain high-impact uses in the STGPD can visit cityoftacoma.org/stgpd or contact Associate Planner Adam Nolan at anolan@cityoftacoma.org  or (253) 320-8119.

