JBLM will conduct prescribed burn on 6 Aug. at 10 a.m. – The Suburban Times

Joint Base Lewis-McChord is conducting a prescribed burn today at 10 a.m. in Training Area 15; 1-mile south of the intersection of Rice-Kandle Road and 8th Ave South. The active burn is scheduled to last about four hours. Prescribed burns are controlled and monitored by firefighters. There are many reasons JBLM has prescribed burns, mostly to remove potential fuel sources and improve training lands. Burn times are subject to change due to various circumstances. For more information on the prescribed burns, visit https://home.army.mil/lewis-mcchord/index.php/my-Joint-Base-Lewis-Mcchord/all-services/public_works-environmental_division/wildland-fire.