 Curious how Professional Pit Masters do it? – The Suburban Times

The Suburban Times

A community bulletin board for Western Pierce County.

Curious how Professional Pit Masters do it?

· Leave a Comment ·

Submitted by Tom Riggs.

Great Summer Fun! 7th Annual DuPont BBQ Cookoff.

For the absolute best in low and slow BBQ, fantastic Children’s Activities, Historical Demonstration, live music, and a great beer garden featuring local craft brews and craft liquors, come to Clocktower Park in DuPont on Saturday and Sunday, 24 & 25 August 2024 and bring the whole family!

New this year! Back of the House Tours

Back of the house tours provides a behind the scenes tour inside tents of BBQ Pitmasters! Join us for this once in a lifetime experience where you will have one-on-one discussion and demonstrations with BBQ teams and sample some of the best barbecue on the planet. The typical pit stop is 10—15 minutes and each tour lasts 70 minutes.

Back of the House Tours are available on Saturday 24 August 2024 – there are 2 tours available – 1:15 PM and 2:30PM

Cost: $20 includes tour and food samples. For More Info and to Purchase tickets here https://square.link/u/KgJ2ybxE

DISCLAIMER: The above news, information, and opinions are the author’s own. If you have news, information or an opinion you’d like to share with 50,000+ monthly readers, click here to learn how.

FREE EMAIL SUBSCRIPTION: Join 50,000+ readers each month and get the latest news and information from Western Pierce County direct to your inbox, daily, free of charge. Sign up here.

2024 Hudson Bay Heritage Days BBQ Cook Off

COMMENT POLICY: If you care to comment on the above story/announcement, feel free. Review our comment policy and please, be polite and respectful.

Reader Interactions

Share this story

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.