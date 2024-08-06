Curious how Professional Pit Masters do it? – The Suburban Times

Submitted by Tom Riggs.

Great Summer Fun! 7th Annual DuPont BBQ Cookoff.

For the absolute best in low and slow BBQ, fantastic Children’s Activities, Historical Demonstration, live music, and a great beer garden featuring local craft brews and craft liquors, come to Clocktower Park in DuPont on Saturday and Sunday, 24 & 25 August 2024 and bring the whole family!

New this year! Back of the House Tours

Back of the house tours provides a behind the scenes tour inside tents of BBQ Pitmasters! Join us for this once in a lifetime experience where you will have one-on-one discussion and demonstrations with BBQ teams and sample some of the best barbecue on the planet. The typical pit stop is 10—15 minutes and each tour lasts 70 minutes.

Back of the House Tours are available on Saturday 24 August 2024 – there are 2 tours available – 1:15 PM and 2:30PM

Cost: $20 includes tour and food samples. For More Info and to Purchase tickets here https://square.link/u/KgJ2ybxE