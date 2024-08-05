 Save The Date: Lions Club Crab Feed Feb. 22 – The Suburban Times

Save The Date: Lions Club Crab Feed Feb. 22

Submitted by Eric Warn.

The Lakewood First Lions Club is hosting their Annual Dungeness Crab Feed and Dance on February 22, 2025 from 5:00-10:00 p.m. at the McGavick Conference Center at Clover Park Technical College.  If you like to eat crab (chicken is an alternate meal choice), like live rock music and dancing featuring the “House Band of Lakewood,” like to imbibe on beer or wine, and want to splurge on fabulous desserts, then SAVE THE DATE!

Tickets are $65 per person for Open Seating or $650 for a Table of 8. There will be great food, a dessert dash, a 50/50 raffle, and a silent auction. This year’s event theme is “Under the Sea” so start planning your festive attire!  

