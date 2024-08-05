Deputies Pursue Stolen Vehicle and K9 Eddie Helps with Arrest – The Suburban Times

At 8:00 am on July 16th, our dispatchers advised an Orange Chevy Avalanche had just been stolen from 160th and Pacific Ave. A deputy working in Parkland happened to see that distinct orange truck with a matching plate driving north on 114th and Pacific Ave where he tried to pull the vehicle over.

The suspect decided not to pull over and took off on 512 Eastbound.

Eastbound the suspect went, until he got to Canyon Rd and then he exited and got back on 512 westbound. Then he went south on Pacific Ave towards where the vehicle was stolen from.

The suspect jumped out of the vehicle and tried to lose the deputy around a tent. Unfortunately for the suspect, he ran right into the business end of K9 Eddie and two more deputies who worked together to take him into custody.

The 48-year-old suspect was taken to the hospital to be cleared for minor contact with Eddie and then booked into the Pierce County Jail for Theft of a Motor Vehicle, Felony Eluding and his Theft in the 2nd Degree Warrant.

Way to go Deputies and Good Boy Eddie!