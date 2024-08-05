 Curran Orchard Summer Concerts – The Suburban Times

The Suburban Times

A community bulletin board for Western Pierce County.

Curran Orchard Summer Concerts

· Leave a Comment ·

Submitted by CORE.

Join us at the Curran Apple Orchard Summer Concerts. Pack a picnic dinner and enjoy these free Thursday evening performances that begin at 6:30 p.m. at the Curran Apple Orchard (3920 Grandview Drive W.).

The remaining 2024 performers are:

  • August 8 – Budapest West (rock and world music)
  • August 15 – Bigfoot Brass (brass band jazz)

Check the City’s Events page for Concerts in the Park updates, including any weather-related schedule changes. Thanks to CORE for Concerts in the Park and to United Church for overflow parking access!

DISCLAIMER: The above news, information, and opinions are the author’s own. If you have news, information or an opinion you’d like to share with 50,000+ monthly readers, click here to learn how.

FREE EMAIL SUBSCRIPTION: Join 50,000+ readers each month and get the latest news and information from Western Pierce County direct to your inbox, daily, free of charge. Sign up here.

Tacoma Community College. It's doable.

COMMENT POLICY: If you care to comment on the above story/announcement, feel free. Review our comment policy and please, be polite and respectful.

Reader Interactions

Share this story

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.