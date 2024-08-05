Curran Orchard Summer Concerts – The Suburban Times

Submitted by CORE.
Join us at the Curran Apple Orchard Summer Concerts. Pack a picnic dinner and enjoy these free Thursday evening performances that begin at 6:30 p.m. at the Curran Apple Orchard (3920 Grandview Drive W.).
The remaining 2024 performers are:
- August 8 – Budapest West (rock and world music)
- August 15 – Bigfoot Brass (brass band jazz)
Check the City’s Events page for Concerts in the Park updates, including any weather-related schedule changes. Thanks to CORE for Concerts in the Park and to United Church for overflow parking access!
