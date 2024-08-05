Chambers-Clover Creek Watershed Council Update and News – The Suburban Times

Submitted by Rikki McGee.

The Chambers-Clover Creek Watershed Council shifts its summer schedule to offer field trips and special activities. We will not hold a Zoom meeting in August; however, monthly Zoom meetings are open the public the 3rd Wednesday of every month from 3:30 to 5:30 PM.

Final Summer Field Trip on Wednesday, August 21st at 1 PM: LOTT Clean Water Alliance- Hawks Prairie Ponds and Recharge Basins Tour.

Tour Attire: This will be an active walking tour of the ponds. Please let all your attendees know to dress comfortably and for the weather, as the tour will be outdoors. Shoes must be closed heel and closed toe. We suggest comfortable walking shoes.

Directions/Parking: You can find directions to LOTT’s Hawks Prairie site here. A free visitor parking lot is in the gravel area on the right side of the entrance. The site address is: 3001 Hogum Bay Rd NE, Lacey, WA 98516.

Background: The CCWC heard a presentation from Wendy Steffensen at the 2022 Watershed Issues forum that is excellent background for this field trip. Check out the Planning for the Future presentation at 1:02 of the Watershed Issues Forum Recording.