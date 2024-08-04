 2024 Steilacoom Summer Concert Series – The Suburban Times

2024 Steilacoom Summer Concert Series

Pioneer Park, 1700 Commercial Street, Steilacoom WA 98388. Concerts run from 6:30-8:00 pm, are free and open to the public.

  • August 7 – Incendio (Modern World Guitar)
  • August 14 – Kalimba (Spirit of Earth Wind & Fire)
  • August 21 – Darren Motamedy (Smooth Jazz)
  • August 28 Wally & The Beaves (Oldies from the 50s, 60s, 70s & more)

Alternate weather site: Steilacoom Community Center, 2301Worthington St Steilacoom.

No Marijuana or alcoholic beverages are permitted in any Town of Steilacoom Parks.

For more information call (253) 581-1076  

