 Daytime HOV lane closure on eastbound SR 16 Tacoma Narrows Bridge Aug. 5-8 – The Suburban Times

Daytime HOV lane closure on eastbound SR 16 Tacoma Narrows Bridge Aug. 5-8

TACOMA – Travelers who use the eastbound State Route 16 Tacoma Narrows Bridge between Gig Harbor and Tacoma can expect delays during the morning commute.

Each day from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday, Aug. 5, through Thursday, Aug. 8, Washington State Department of Transportation bridge engineers will close the eastbound HOV lane across the bridge span.

The lane closure allows bridge engineers to perform a routine inspection of the bridge. This work is performed during daylight hours for safety.

Whenever near work zones please:

  • Slow down – drive the posted speeds, they’re there for everyone’s safety.
  • Be kind – Workers are out there helping to keep everyone safe and improve the roadways.
  • Pay attention – both to workers directing traffic and to fellow travelers.
  • Stay Calm – expect delays, leave early or take alternate routes if possible.

Travelers are encouraged to sign up for email updates about work on WSDOT roads in Pierce County. Real-time traveler information is available from the WSDOT app and WSDOT Travel Center Map.

